Mavericks game at East Hamilton moved up to Thursday

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

The Anderson County at East Hamilton football game scheduled for this Friday has been RE-SCHEDULED to Thursday, October 24th due to predictions of bad weather in the Chattanooga area on Friday night.
Anderson County will play at East Hamilton THURSDAY OCTOBER 24th.

