The Anderson County at East Hamilton football game scheduled for this Friday has been RE-SCHEDULED to Thursday, October 24th due to predictions of bad weather in the Chattanooga area on Friday night.
Anderson County will play at East Hamilton THURSDAY OCTOBER 24th.
Mavericks game at East Hamilton moved up to Thursday
The Anderson County at East Hamilton football game scheduled for this Friday has been RE-SCHEDULED to Thursday, October 24th due to predictions of bad weather in the Chattanooga area on Friday night.