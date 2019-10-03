Home / Featured / Market Street bridge repair project delayed

Market Street bridge repair project delayed

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

Bridge work on Seivers Boulevard over Market Street in downtown Clinton that had been scheduled to begin on Monday, October 7th, will be delayed by at least one week, according to TDOT Project Liaison Lynn Murphy.

The project, once work begins, is scheduled to last 160 days, and will address structural issues on the bridge and repair while also replacing sidewalks. The work will force partial lane closures for the duration of the project.

Once we get an updated schedule for the project, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

