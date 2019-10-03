Market Street bridge repair project delayed

Bridge work on Seivers Boulevard over Market Street in downtown Clinton that had been scheduled to begin on Monday, October 7th, will be delayed by at least one week, according to TDOT Project Liaison Lynn Murphy.

The project, once work begins, is scheduled to last 160 days, and will address structural issues on the bridge and repair while also replacing sidewalks. The work will force partial lane closures for the duration of the project.

Once we get an updated schedule for the project, we will pass it along to you.