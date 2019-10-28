Home / Community Bulletin Board / Market St. bridge project underway; rain forces lane closure in Clinton

Market St. bridge project underway; rain forces lane closure in Clinton

The Market Street Bridge repair project we have been telling you about got underway on Sunday.

The project will address structural issues on the bridge on North Seivers Boulevard that goes over Market Street in downtown Clinton and will also include repairs and replacements to the sidewalks along that stretch of roadway.

The work will likely continue for the next five or six months, according to the city of Clinton.

As of Sunday, eastbound traffic through the work zone has been shifted to the center of the bridge, with one lane headed east and two westbound lanes. Phase One of the project is scheduled to last for 59 days. During Phases One and Two of the project, Market Street under the bridge will be down to a single lane.

In other Clinton traffic news, the lane closure on northbound Clinch Avenue approaching the Lewallen Bridge replacement project that was in effect over the summer is back in place today. Project Liasion Lynn Murphy tells WYSH that this weekend’s heavy rains created some problems with a traffic lane at the northernmost part of the project. TDOT engineers are working to find a way to correct the issue, but until then, traffic before you get to the Lewallen Bridge headed north, right at Carden Farm Road, will be funneled into one lane.

Once the lane closure is lifted, we will let you know about it here on WYSH.

