Man jailed after “medical issue” at Library

A medical call at the Clinton Public Library ended with the arrest of a man on drug charges.

Library staff members called 911 shortly after 10:30 am Friday to report that there was an unresponsive having what they believed to be a medical issue inside the building.

Clinton Police Officer Nathan Braden reported that when he arrived and made contact with the man, identified as Christopher Kirby of Clinton, that he was unable to keep his head up or his eyes open and that he appeared to be nodding off during their conversation. Braden also noted that Kirby’s pupils were very constricted and that when he spoke, his words were slurred and he was unable to speak in complete sentences.

Paramedics told Braden that Kirby’s behavior was consistent with that of someone under the influence of drugs, and a check with Dispatch turned up an active warrant for his arrest out of Knox County.

After placing Kirby—who refused transport to the hospital—under arrest on a charge of public intoxication, Braden searched him, reportedly finding about three-quarters of a gram of meth, 12 Gabapentin pills and half of a Suboxone pill, along with a pack of rolling papers and three capped syringes in his pockets. Braden’s report indicates that, based upon his training and experience, that the amount of meth in Kirby’s posession was too large for peronal use and more consistent with drug sales.

Kirby was charged with public intoxication, the manufacture/delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of simple possession. Jail records indicate that he was also charged with violating a drug-free school zone, due to his presence in the library, and his proximity to both Clinton Elementary and Middle Schools.