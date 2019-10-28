Man dies after being pinned under vehicle

A Roane County man died Friday after he became pinned under a car he had been working on in his garage.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a home on Rogers Ridge in Kingston shortly before 5:30 pm Friday, and were told by the victim’s wife that Albert Perez had spoken to her at around 2:30 before going to the garage to work on the vehicle. When he did not return by 5:00, Mrs. Perez went to the garage and found her husband underneath the vehicle. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.