Man dies after being pinned under vehicle

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News

A Roane County man died Friday after he became pinned under a car he had been working on in his garage.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a home on Rogers Ridge in Kingston shortly before 5:30 pm Friday, and were told by the victim’s wife that Albert Perez had spoken to her at around 2:30 before going to the garage to work on the vehicle. When he did not return by 5:00, Mrs. Perez went to the garage and found her husband underneath the vehicle. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

