Man arrested on numerous charges after attempted carjacking

A man listed as a transient from Rocky Top was arrested Saturday morning after a bizarre incident on Stephens Road.

While stopped at the intersection of Old Lake City Highway and main Street in Rocky Top, Anderson County Deputy James Presson reported that he had been approached by an older gentleman who told him that a man had attempted to carjack him on Stephens Road just a few minutes earlier.

The man told Presson that he had been driving on Stephens Road at around 8:30 am when he had to stop for a man who was walking in the middle of the road and would not move. When the man stopped his car, he reported that the man slammed either a rock or gravel against the vehicle, and that the man then started opening all of the car’s doors.

The victim got out of the car and closed the doors as the man made his way to the driver’s side. The victim described the man as being “very agitated” and said that he was afraid for his safety. He pulled a knife on the suspect, who got out of the car, but still opened the passenger side doors, which remained open as the victim drove away from the scene.

Presson began searching the area and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking along Stephens Road. The deputy spoke with the man and requested his ID, but the man refused to comply and became agitated again when Presson told him why he had been stopped, immediately denying any wrongdoing. Just then, though, the victim drove past, stopped and identified the man as the suspect.

When Presson tried to take the man into custody, he allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back and instead started to walk away. Presson subdued him after a struggle, during which the suspect kept reaching for his waistband.

Once the man was in cuffs, deputies tried first to put him in to one cruiser with only a half-cage separating the front and rear compartments of the patrol car, but then decided to place him in a cruiser with a full cage due his continued efforts to resist arrest. Once at the Anderson County Jail, the suspect refused to cooperate with jailers and would not give them his name. He was initially booked as a “John Doe,” but Presson was later notified that the suspect had been identified as 33-year-old Jason Allen Word.

Word was charged with false imprisonment, attempted carjacking, assault, resisting arrest, attempted motor vehicle theft, and burglary in connection to Saturday’s incident, and is also being held on two warrants from Sevier County and one from Knox County.