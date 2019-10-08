Man arrested after hit & run on way to work

A man’s attempt to be on time for work went awry Friday afternoon after he allegedly ran into the back of a semi in Clinton and left the scene of the crash.

Clinton Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1700 block of North Charles Seivers Boulevard involving a red pickup and a tractor-trailer. Dispatchers were able to provide Officer Josh Gentry with information that the pickup had been seen heading toward the Eagle Bend Manufacturing Facility in the JD Yarnell Industrial Park. A security guard pointed Gentry to a pickup parked in the very back of the lot that had major front end damage and the front airbag deployed.

A witness came on scene and indicated that it was the pickup that had left the scene after running into the back of the tractor-trailer. A check of the car’s registration identified the truck as belonging to Nicholas Ray Webb, whom HR confirmed worked at the plant.

When questioned, Webb admitted to hitting a semi and fleeing, but insisted that it had happened while both vehicles were on I-75. When asked why he had fled the scene, Webb replied that he did not want to be late for work.

Webb was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. No one was injured and the trailer suffered only minor cosmetic damage.