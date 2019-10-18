Madlyn Delaney Rhyne, age 17, of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was a senior at Clinton High School and would have graduated this up coming school year. The ocean and beach was her happy place. She would always tell secrets to her babies, Elmo and Elle the elephant and would giggle with them. Madlyn spoke with her eyes and always was a joy to others and was always giving a high five to everyone she seen. She enjoyed listening to music, especially country music and loved her sissy, Alydia.

Madlyn is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Ellen Jeffers; great uncle, James Jeffers; and uncle, Justin Leach.

Along with Madlyn’s sissy, Alydia she is survived by her parents, Holly Rhyne and Brandon Leach of Powell, TN; Nana’s, Linda Jeffers of Clinton, TN, and Denise Vandergriff of Oliver Springs, TN; uncle, Tre Rhyne of Hawaii; step grandparents, Junior and Karen Leach of Caryville, TN; great aunt, Pat Pryse of Clinton, TN; aunts and uncles, Kristi and Jimmy Graham of Clinton, TN, Jimmy and Jackie Jeffers of Blaine, TN, Danny Jeffers, of White Pine, TN, Mary and Roger Reynolds of Clinton, TN, special nurse who took very good care of her, Becky Brooks, and several other relatives and friends.

Madlyn’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her celebration of life following at 8:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.