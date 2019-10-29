Luella Pope Moore Powell, age 100, of Kingston, went home to be with her Lord in the early morning hour on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born August 6, 1919 in Kingston and has been a life long resident of Roane County. God gave her a century to live here and now he’s given her an eternity to live with him in Heaven. She was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, quilting and working in her flowers. In earlier years Luella worked as a seamstress at Palm Beach. Preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Martin Moore; second husband, William ‘Bill’ Powell; daughter, Brenda Boles; grandson, Stephen Lawson; granddaughter, Melanie Renfro Russell; parents, Hardy & Annie Nelson Pope; two brothers and four sisters.

Survived by her four children, Aileen Lawson Hammett, Mary Renfro Cantrell & husband, Ray, Stanley Moore, and Deborah Moore, all of Kingston; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-great-grandchild; special niece, Freda Pope Pritchard of Knoxville; half-sister, Parzetta Branson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Hutchison; and a host of extended family & friends.

The family wishes to extend special appreciation to caregivers, Tabitha Lawson, Amanda Grizzle, and Monica Daugherty.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:30 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with service following in the church sanctuary with Rev. David Bailey & Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.