Local Sports Update: Mavs win, Wildcats lose, busy weekend ahead

The Anderson County Mavericks clinched at least a share of the regular season Region title Thursday night as they held off the East Hamilton Hurricanes, 29-14, in Chattanooga. That game was moved up one day due to predictions of inclement weather in Chattanooga tonight.

Closer to home, the Powell Panthers clinched the Region 3-5A regular season title as they beat Oak Ridge 27-21 in a thriller at Powell, decided by a late touchdown plass with under a minute to play.

Other action saw Kingston edge Pigeon Forge 13-10 and Loudon waylay Walker Valley 49-7.

Tonight, tune in to WYSH after Trading Time Primetime for the Eye Center Pregame Show, then stick around for Fox & Farley Friday Night Football’s presentation of Homecoming at Clinton High School as the Dragons welcome Region rivals Campbell County to town. Clinton is coming off a bye week and has yet to win this season, while the Cougars come in a 4-4, off a loss last week to Fulton 24-6.

Tomorrow on WYSH and WQLA, catch all the action from Martinsville Speedway and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at 1:00.

Sunday at 2:00, on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM, we will bring you live coverage of the Monster Energy Cup Series First Data 500 from Martinsville.

