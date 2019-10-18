Local Sports Scoreboard; weekend schedule

Thursday night, the Andeerson County Lady Mav volleyball team punched its ticket to the State AA Volleyball Tournament with a three-set sweep of Elizabethton.

Two area girls’ soccer teams won District championships on Thursday, as Oak Ridge defeated Powell 1-0 for the D3AAA crown, and Anderson County handled Scott, 1-0, for the D5AA title.

Oak Ridge will host Maryville on Tuesday in a Region semifinal, while AC will host the Livingston Academy that same night in that Region’s semifinal.

Thursday on the high school football field, Farragut beat Bearden 14-7.

The Clinton Dragons have a bye week, so the WYSH Sports Crew is taking it with them.

Aside from that open date, though, it is a full slate of action tonight under the Friday night lights.

Anderson County returns from its bye week by heading to Chattanooga Central for a showdown with the Purple Pounders.

Oak Ridge visits Mt. Juliet on BBB-TV, Oliver Springs plays at Oakdale, Jellico hits the road for Cloudland and Campbell County will host Fulton.

Elsewhere, Kingston has a tough road test at top-ranked Alcoa, while Harriman will be tested at home by Greenback.

Karns visits Heritage, Carter takes its shot at #1 Central, Meigs County plays at Oneida, while Halls is at South-Doyle, Midway travels to Sunbright, Rockwood visits Wartburg, and Gibbs plays at Lenoir City.

The best game of the night may be the one at Powell, where the third-ranked and unbeaten Panthers host the unbeaten, fifth-ranked West Rebels for first place in Region 3-5A.

Even without high school football tonight, WYSH is still your Local Sports Leader, as we present a doubleheader of NASCAR playoff racing from the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City this weekend.

It starts Saturday at 2:30 pm with the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on WYSH and WQLA and concludes on Sunday at 1:30 when the Monster Energy Cup Series runs the Hollywood Casino 400 on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM.