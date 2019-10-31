Line of strong storms causes damage in Clinton

WYSH has received numerous reports of downed trees, damaged roofs and other problems as a result of a strong line of thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday morning.

Some of those reports include part of the roof being torn off of the Clinton Baptist Association building on Market Street, several reports of trees down on area roadways, damage to homes from winds affecting their roofs and a host of reports of branches and other debris on many area roadways.

Crews are already working to address the issues, and thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.