Home / Featured / Line of strong storms causes damage in Clinton

Line of strong storms causes damage in Clinton

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

WYSH has received numerous reports of downed trees, damaged roofs and other problems as a result of a strong line of thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday morning.

Some of those reports include part of the roof being torn off of the Clinton Baptist Association building on Market Street, several reports of trees down on area roadways, damage to homes from winds affecting their roofs and a host of reports of branches and other debris on many area roadways.

Crews are already working to address the issues, and thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan County authorities conduct drug round-up

Officers from numerous agencies were busy in Morgan County on Tuesday, arresting 51 people as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.