Linda Gail Birdsell, age 54 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1965 in Waverly, TN to the late Arvel and Jacqueline Chambers Moore. Linda worked at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in patient services for 18 years and later became a real estate agent with Crye-Lyke in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she was an avid outdoorsman and loved laying out by the pool. Linda will be remembered for her love for life and always living life to the fullest! She had a loving heart and welcomed everyone in her home with open arms.

She is survived by:

Her life partner, James Watson; daughters, Kayla Birdsell and Sabrina Thompson; sister, Vicky Stearle & husband Dennis; nieces, Jackie Lloyd & husband Benji and LeAnn Painter; her fur baby, Dixie.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related