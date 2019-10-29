Home / Obituaries / Linda Gail Birdsell, age 54 of Clinton

Linda Gail Birdsell, age 54 of Clinton

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Linda Gail Birdsell, age 54 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born September 1, 1965 in Waverly, TN to the late Arvel and Jacqueline Chambers Moore.  Linda worked at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in patient services for 18 years and later became a real estate agent with Crye-Lyke in Oak Ridge.  Throughout her life she was an avid outdoorsman and loved laying out by the pool.  Linda will be remembered for her love for life and always living life to the fullest! She had a loving heart and welcomed everyone in her home with open arms. 
She is survived by:
Her life partner, James Watson; daughters, Kayla Birdsell and Sabrina Thompson; sister, Vicky Stearle & husband Dennis; nieces, Jackie Lloyd & husband Benji and LeAnn Painter; her fur baby, Dixie.  
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton

Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.