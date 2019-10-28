It is with great sorrow that we bid farewell to Leon Edward Massengale, born in Anderson County on February 1, 1945. He was a loving son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather, uncle and friend. On October 24, 2019 the good Lord felt it was time to call him home. Leon was preceded in death by his mother Dollie B. (Sharp) and father, Robert H. Massengale; sisters, Edna M. Carter, Nancy L. Frisenda, and Betty L. Byrd; Sons Robert (Robbie) D. Massengale and Brian M. Massengale. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) D. (Price) Massengale; sister, Hazel M. Smothers; daughters, Megan R. (Price) Miles and husband Dustin; E. Deneen Bowman and Kristen A. (Bowman) Singleton; son Brandon J. Massengale; five granddaughters, Melissa R. Miles, Cadence (Cadie) M. Bowman and Alice N. Mowery, Kourtney M. Singleton and Briana D. Massengale; and eight grandsons, Curtis E. (Gene) Oaks, Christopher (Chris) J. Miles, Dustin (D.J.) E. Miles, Jr., Connor L. Singleton, Brandon J. Massengale, Jr., Justin J. Noah R and Bryson L. Massengale; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee. Leon is a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army. He was a member of Moran Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. He was retired from his career as a brick mason. Friends and family will be received at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6-8 his service is being performed by his nephew Roger Carter. www.holleygamble.com

Related