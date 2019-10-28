Leadership Oak Ridge announces ribbon-cutting for AMSE project

(Submitted, Leadership Oak Ridge) Members of the Leadership Oak Ridge program recently finished aprojectthat provides enhancements to the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE). The multi-offering project was made possible through numerous volunteer hours from participants and generous donations from local businesses.

Additions include a new outdoor seating area, landscaping, and beautification installations. The new gathering area was a project of particular importance and filled a need that existed since AMSE’s location change last year.

AMSE now has outdoor classroom space, transition space for rotating large groups through the educational facility, and seating for the bus tour that departs from the building nine months of the year. The project also included new landscaping and beautification pieces that enhance the visual appeal of Oak Ridge’s expanding Main Street area.

Leadership Oak Ridge is a program designed to inform current, potential, and emerging leaders about the city’s strengths and challenges. The ultimate goal is to facilitate greater civic involvement and empower participants to identify and implement solutions to community issues. Each year, program participants work together to complete a class project.

“As a group, we sought out opportunities where we could assist a local organization that makes an impact in our community,” said Richelle Ballenger, Leadership Oak Ridge 2019 participant and class project steering committee member. “With science and education being key pillars of Oak Ridge, we felt like this was a great investment to aid such an important resource for the region.”

Financial contributions from local businesses made the idea into a reality. ORNL Federal Credit Union provided the largest donation, while many others contributed to enable the full scope of the project. Those companies and organizations include Centrus, Consolidated Nuclear Security, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, Explore Oak Ridge, Home Depot, Isotek, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, RSI EnTech, Realty Executives, Smithbilt Homes, UCOR, Willow Ridge Garden Center & Landscaping, and Y-12 Federal Credit Union.

The 2019 Leadership Oak Ridge class is celebrating the completion of the new gathering area and beautification project during a ribbon cutting at AMSE on November 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Leadership Oak Ridge is the flagship program of the Center for Leadership & Community Development. It is one of the longest continually operating community leadership programs in the country. Graduates are challenged to find their passion and commit to making a difference. They can be found on virtually every board in our community including the arts, charitable groups, government, and education.