LaFollette Councilwoman indicted on wiretapping, official misconduct charges

LaFollette City Council member Ann Thompson was indicted earlier this week by the Campbell County grand jury on charges connected to the discovery of a hidden recording device at City Hall in February.

The TBI says that its agents were called in by 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler to investigate the origins of the device that fell from the underside of a table in the conference room at LaFollette City Hall during a prayer meeting in February, where it had reportedly been attached by Velcro. The TBI says that during the course of their investigation, agents developed information that the 58-year-old Thompson, who was the leading vote-getter in the last City Council election, was the individual who had hidden the device.

Wednesday, the grand jury returned indictments against Thompson on 34 charges of wiretapping and electronic surveillance–one for each of the conversations allegedly recorded–and two counts of official misconduct. Official misconduct is a felony and if Thompson were to be convicted on those charges, she would have to resign her seat on the Council.

She turned herself in at the Campbell County Jail on Thursday, and was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond. She will be arraigned on these charges on October 14th.