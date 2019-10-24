Lady Mavs eliminated from state tourney

The Anderson County Lady Mavs were eliminated from the state Class AA Volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, but they did not go quietly.

Anderson County kept its championship dreams alive with five-set win over Sullivan South in an elimination match, but in their second match of the day, lost for the second time in as many days to East Hamilton in five sets. Congratulations to the Anderson County volleyball team on a great season!

Speaking of Anderson County and East Hamilton, the football game between the Mavericks and the Hurricanes that had been scheduled for Friday night has been moved up one night to tonight (Thursday, October 24th) due to predictions of inclement weather in the Chattanooga area for tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Two more high school football games are on the schedule for Thursday night, including Oak Ridge at Powell in this week’s Rivalry Thursday game, and Kingston will play host to Pigeon Forge.