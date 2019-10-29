Home / Obituaries / Joyce Templin, age 87 of Lake City

Joyce Templin, age 87 of Lake City

Joyce Templin, age 87 of Lake City passed away at her home on Sunday, October 27. She was the widow of George Templin. They shared 46 years of marriage together. Joyce was born on July 8, 1932 in Clinton, TN to Clyde and Ruth Pebley and was a graduate of Clinton High School. She was a long-time member of Main Street Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for over 60 years. She never met a baby she did not want to love on and all the kids loved her. She was a loving Wife, Momma and MamMaw. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her friends, which are too numerous to name.  Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde & Ruth Pebley, husband, George Templin, sister, Claudie Pebley, brother, Sonny Pebley and grandson, Matthew Templin.

Children: Skipper & Jeanette Templin     Flowery Branch GA

                 Michael & Rose Templin        Caryville 

                 Kerry & Carolyn Templin        Lake City

                 Patrick Templin                       Lake City

                 Lori & David Noonan              Caryville

Grandchildren: Ryan, Jonathan, Sean, Annie, Maggie, Emma, Jeremiah, Olivia, Tim, Crystal and Michele

Great-grandchildren: Skyler, Dane, Sophie, Lilly, Oliver, Zachery, Perry, Jayzlin, Cora, Cannon and Carter

Sisters       Kay Harness                         Clinton

                  Geraldine Brown                   Clinton

Visitation will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN, Saturday, November the 2, 2019 with a Celebration Of Life Service to follow at 5:30 PM.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

