Joe Long Jr. “The Mule Man” age 67, of Dutch Valley of Clinton

Joe Long Jr. “The Mule Man” age 67, of Dutch Valley of Clinton, TN passed away at his home on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born December 31, 1951 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Joseph Bradford Long Sr. and Hazel Irene Lindsay Long. He was a member of First Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Joe was a member of the East Tennessee Draft Horse and Mule Association and was one of the organizers of the State Bicentennial Wagon Trail. In 1990 Joe was invited with his mule team to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by, son in law, Rowdy Brandon; nephew, Bryan Alan White.Survived by:

Daughter……………….Harmony Long Brandon
Siblings………………….Geraldine White and husband Jerry
                                    Lorene White and husband Roger
                                    Glenna McGhee
                                    Gary Long and wife Phyllis
                                    Larry Long
                                    Wanda Schweigel and husband Robert
Grandchildren………Jake and Grady Brandon
Special Friends………Leslie Lovitt and Tigger
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friendsThe family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5-8PM. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30PM for the funeral service with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Joe’s interment will follow at RW Long Cemetery in Dutch Valley Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com

