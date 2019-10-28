Home / Obituaries / Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton

2019-10-28

Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and mamaw.  Jeraldean was a member of Second Baptist Church.  Preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Collins; parents, Kelley and Maude Webber; brothers, Vestal, Calvin & Burl Webber.
She is survived by:
Children, Kimberly Lackey & husband Joe, David Collins, & Terri Bunton & husband Mark; grandchildren, Caleb and Chloe Lackey, Macie & Molly Bunton; sister, Pat Ford; several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery with Brother Jim McPherson officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

