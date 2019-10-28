Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and mamaw. Jeraldean was a member of Second Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Collins; parents, Kelley and Maude Webber; brothers, Vestal, Calvin & Burl Webber.

She is survived by:

Children, Kimberly Lackey & husband Joe, David Collins, & Terri Bunton & husband Mark; grandchildren, Caleb and Chloe Lackey, Macie & Molly Bunton; sister, Pat Ford; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery with Brother Jim McPherson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related