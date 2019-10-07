Home / Featured / Jellico teen killed in ATV crash

Jellico teen killed in ATV crash

A 16-year-old Jellico boy was killed in an ATV accident on private property in Campbell County on Friday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 16-year-old Fisher Barton had been driving an ATV on Pine Mountain Road on Friday, and was attempting to climb a steep embankment, when the four-wheeler flipped over backwards, throwing Barton and his passenger off the machine. The THP report indicates that Barton had struck his head on the ground and then the ATV rolled on top of him, causing fatal injuries.

His passenger, an 18-year-old girl, was taken to the Jellico Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

Neither Barton nor the passenger were wearing helmets, according to the THP.

