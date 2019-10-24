Home / Obituaries / James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile

James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.  He was born June 4, 1941 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County and a 1959 graduate of Midway High School in Kingston.  Jimmy was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church.  He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local No. 102.  He was an avid golfer, enjoyed farming and working in his yard.  He treasured time spent with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren.  Jimmy was very well thought of and always ready to help others.  Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr. & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of almost 57 years   Phyllis Humphreys Shipwash of Ten Mile

Daughter                                       April Viar & husband, Rob of Ten Mile

Grandchildren                              Brittanie & Ben West, Thomas & Mica Viar, and his best pal, Jacob Viar

Great-grandchildren                    Sawyer West, Brynnlee & Adalynn Viar and Baby Wyatt West who is due in January

Brother                                          Sidney Shipwash, Jr. & wife, Mary of Ten Mile

Sisters                                            Sybil Rose, Susan & Melvin Townsend, Ruth Ann & Larry Tudor, all of Ten Mile

In-laws                                          Curtis & Phoebe Humphreys of Harriman

                                                       Jane & James McClure of Kingston

                                                       Pat & Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile

                                                       Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman

He will be greatly missed by extended family & friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary.  Family and friends will meet at 10:30 am on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church to go in procession to Williams Cemetery in Ten Mile for an 11:00 am graveside service.  Serving as Pallbearers; Thomas Viar, Jacob Viar, Ben West, Randy Rose, Michael Rose, Jeff Shipwash, Brian Shipwash and Shawn Queener.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Madlyn Delaney Rhyne, age 17, of Powell

Madlyn Delaney Rhyne, age 17, of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.