James Andrew “Andy” Bass, age 55 of Clinton, TN passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Andy was born on November 20, 1963 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lived until moving to Tennessee at a young age with his mother and father. Andy enjoyed watching his favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys and listening to his favorite band Lynyrd Skynyrd, he also enjoyed taking his brother, Kenny fishing and talking to his family and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Ima and Harry Lee Bass; step father, John Miller; grandmother, Florance Moran.

He is survived by:

Wife, Lisa A. Bass; stepdaughter, Hollie A. Roberts; stepson, Jeremiah D. Hill; daughter, Misty Gibson; son, Justin Lee; brother, Kenny Bass; 6 grandchildren, Eli Gibson, Kaleb Lee, Austin Lee, Jacob Lee, Amirah Brock, and Sienna Lee; several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral with a funeral service to follow. His graveside will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

