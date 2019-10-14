Home / Obituaries / Huston Ray Braden, age 85 of Knoxville

Huston Ray Braden, age 85 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Huston Ray Braden, age 85 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Huston was born on July 29, 1934 to the Late William R. Braden and Stella Hooks Braden. Huston was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. Huston is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter Sheryl Ann Braden Jenks, Sisters Lorene Braden, Barbara Daugherty, Maxie Beam Sharp, Evelyn Gibson, Brothers Ken, Donnie, W.R.(Dub) Braden. He is survived by:

Survivors:

Wife                             Rose Braden                                      Knoxville

Son                              Keith & Shanon Braden                     Greenback, TN

Daughters                   Sonya & Tim Martin                           Talbot, TN

Debbie & Kenny Sharp                      Lake City, TN

Dawn & Dan Lander                          Monument, Co.

Brothers                      Eddie & Brenda Braden                    Lake City, TN

                                    Tom & Pam Braden                           Lake City, TN

Sisters-in-laws            Mrs. W.R. (Brenda) Braden              Briceville, TN

                                    Mrs. Donnie (Pat) Braden                 Briceville, TN

10 Grandchildren & 13 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of Special Family and Friends 

A Special Thank you to the staff of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and neighbors Amanda & Brad Woods, Nathan & Kelly Blanton, and Mary Jane Kelly

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips & Bro. Adam Braden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00am on Saturday October 12, 2019 to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harold E. Cox, age 74, of Lafollette

Harold E. Cox, age 74, of Lafollette, originally of Anderson County, TN passed away surrounded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.