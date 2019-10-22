HSFB polls for Week 9

The Week 9 high school football polls were released on Monday.

Locally, Anderson County moved up one spot to #3 in the Class 4A poll following Greeneville’s loss to Elizabethton on Friday. Elizabethton moved up to #1, with Haywood County assuming the second spot and the Mavericks moving up to third. Greeneville fell all the way from #1 to #5, behind new #4 Nolensville.

In Class 5A, Central remains at #1, with Powell a strong #3. West fell one spot to #6 after their one-point loss at Powell on Friday.

For a complete look at the rest of the polls, read on.

(AP) The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters.

With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (18) 8-0 188 1 Maryville 8-0 171 2 Whitehaven 6-1 130 3 Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 126 4 Brentwood 7-1 114 5 Ravenwood 7-1 95 6 Houston 8-0 86 7 McMinn County 8-0 52 9 Bradley Central 6-2 42 8 Stewarts Creek 7-1 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (16) 8-0 177 1 Beech (1) 8-0 154 2 Powell (1) 8-0 149 3 Gallatin (1) 8-0 122 6 Henry County 6-2 86 7 Knoxville West 7-1 84 5 Page 7-1 75 10 Tennessee 7-1 65 NR David Crockett 6-1 57 4 Shelbyville 7-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Elizabethton (17) 8-0 185 2 Haywood County (1) 7-1 156 3 Anderson County (1) 7-1 144 4 Nolensville 8-0 129 5 Greeneville 6-2 121 1 Hardin County 7-1 96 6 Livingston Academy 8-0 87 7 Montgomery Central 7-1 53 8 Marshall County 7-2 35 9 Creek Wood 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (18) 7-1 189 1 Pearl-Cohn (1) 8-0 168 2 Red Bank 8-0 152 3 Loudon 8-0 135 4 Upperman 7-1 98 6 South Gibson 7-1 93 9 Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 70 8 Wooddale 7-1 44 10 Covington 6-2 40 5 East Nashville 6-2 22 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (19) 8-0 190 1 Watertown 7-1 148 2 Trousdale County 7-1 145 3 Meigs County 7-1 136 4 Forrest 8-0 128 5 Lewis County 6-1 84 7 Fairley 6-2 56 10 South Greene 8-1 44 6 Hampton 6-2 43 NR Houston County 7-1 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (15) 7-0 185 1 Huntingdon (4) 9-0 164 2 Lake County 8-0 147 3 Fayetteville 8-0 125 5 Greenback 6-2 105 6 Monterey 8-0 97 7 Greenfield 7-1 76 8 Coalfield 6-2 63 9 Cornersville 5-3 29 10 Clay County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

Nashville Christian School (19) 8-0 190 1 Davidson Academy 6-2 156 3 Friendship Christian 6-2 146 4 University-Jackson 6-2 134 5 Fayette Academy 5-3 110 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

ECS (16) 7-1 184 1 Boyd Buchanan (3) 7-1 164 2 Franklin Road Academy 7-1 142 4 Grace Christian 7-1 126 T5 BGA 5-3 63 T5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

McCallie (18) 8-0 180 1 Briarcrest 8-0 159 2 MUS 7-1 140 3 Baylor 7-1 133 4 MBA 5-3 101 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.