High School Football Round-Up, Week 9

Friday night, most area high school football teams were in action, save for the Clinton Dragons, who finally enjoyed a bye week. Here is a look at how the teams that did play fared.

Anderson County seized control of its Region with a convincing 47-15 win at Chattanooga Central highlighted by TJ Holmes’ five touchdowns.

Oak Ridge went on the road to face Mt. Juliet for the first time, and rallied from down 14-0 early to win 41-34.

Oliver Springs ran its record to a robust 6-2 as they crushed Oakdale 45-0.

Fulton went on the road and effectively ended the Clinton Dragons’ playoff hopes with a 24-6 win over Campbell County, while Powell assumed sole possession of the Region 3-5A lead with a hard-fought 21-20 win at home over West.

Other scores from Friday:

Cloudland 50 Jellico 28…

Elizabethton 24 Greeneville 21 (result should allow Anderson County to climb at least one spot in the Class 4A poll when it is released on Monday)…

Alcoa 56 Kingston 0…

Austin-East 40 Pigeon Forge 3…

Greenback 42 Harriman 6…

Karns 43 Heritage 14…

Central 30 Carter 10…

Meigs County 24 Oneida 3…

South-Doyle 49 Halls 21…

Midway 50 Sunbright 26…

Rockwood 35 Wartburg 0…

Hardin Valley 14 Jefferson County 0…

Maryville 38 Ooltewah 0…

Gibbs 56 Lenoir City 21.

HIGH SCHOOL Football Schedule, Week 10

(Thursday) Oak Ridge at Powell…

(Friday) Campbell County at Clinton (Homecoming for CHS, game on WYSH)…

Anderson County at East Hamilton…

Coalfield at Oliver Springs (BBB-TV 12)…

Jellico at Cosby…

Sullivan Central at Union County…

Farragut at Hardin Valley…

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa…

Carter at Gibbs…

Midway at Greenback…

Oakdale at Harriman…

Pigeon Forge at Kingston…

Halls at Sevier County…

Central at South-Doyle…

Sunbright at Wartburg…

West at Fulton…

Rhea County at Karns.