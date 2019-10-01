Home / Local Sports / High School Football polls for Week 6

High School Football polls for Week 6

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The Associated Press polls for each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification were released on Monday.

First-place votes are in parentheses, and teams received 10 points for a first-place vote, through one point for a 10th-place vote.

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1
  2. Maryville 5-0 151 2
  3. Whitehaven 5-1 117 3
  4. Bradley Central 4-1 113 4
  5. Brentwood 5-1 99 5
  6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6
  7. Ravenwood 4-1 68 7
  8. Houston 5-0 61 8
  9. McMinn County 5-0 37 10
  10. Independence 5-1 19 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1
  2. Beech (1) 6-0 141 2
  3. Powell 6-0 124 3
  4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4
  5. Summit 6-0 94 5
  6. Henry County 4-2 80 6
  7. Knoxville West 6-0 65 7
  8. Gallatin 6-0 43 NR
  9. Kirby 4-1 37 8
  10. South Doyle 5-1 30 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1
  2. Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3
  3. Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2
  4. Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4
  5. Nolensville 5-0 104 5
  6. Hardin County 5-1 91 6
  7. Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8
  8. Marshall County 5-1 59 9
  9. Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR
  10. Springfield 4-2 16 7
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1
  2. Covington (1) 6-0 149 2
  3. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3
  4. Red Bank 5-0 114 4
  5. East Nashville 6-0 98 5
  6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6
  7. Loudon 6-0 75 7
  8. Upperman 5-1 57 8
  9. South Gibson 5-1 33 9
  10. Westview 4-2 9 10
    (tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1
  2. Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2
  3. Watertown 5-1 117 3
  4. Trousdale County 4-1 108 4
  5. Forrest 6-0 100 6
  6. South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8
  7. Lewis County 4-1 64 T8
  8. Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5
  9. Fairley 4-2 26 7
  10. Houston County 5-0 19 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1
  2. Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2
  3. Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3
  4. Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4
  5. Fayetteville 6-0 81 7
  6. Greenback 4-2 76 6
  7. Cornersville 4-2 52 8
  8. Coalfield 5-1 49 9
  9. Greenfield 5-1 40 5
  10. Monterey 6-0 33 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1
  2. Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2
  3. Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3
  4. Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4
  5. Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv

  1. ECS (15) 5-1 168 1
  2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2
  3. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4
  4. BGA 4-2 69 3
  5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv

  1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1
  2. Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2
  3. Baylor 5-0 114 3
  4. MUS 5-1 107 4
  5. Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Allmendinger wins at Roval

(MRN) AJ Allmendinger scored the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.