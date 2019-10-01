High School Football polls for Week 6

The Associated Press polls for each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification were released on Monday.

First-place votes are in parentheses, and teams received 10 points for a first-place vote, through one point for a 10th-place vote.

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1 Maryville 5-0 151 2 Whitehaven 5-1 117 3 Bradley Central 4-1 113 4 Brentwood 5-1 99 5 Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6 Ravenwood 4-1 68 7 Houston 5-0 61 8 McMinn County 5-0 37 10 Independence 5-1 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1 Beech (1) 6-0 141 2 Powell 6-0 124 3 David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4 Summit 6-0 94 5 Henry County 4-2 80 6 Knoxville West 6-0 65 7 Gallatin 6-0 43 NR Kirby 4-1 37 8 South Doyle 5-1 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1 Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3 Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2 Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4 Nolensville 5-0 104 5 Hardin County 5-1 91 6 Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8 Marshall County 5-1 59 9 Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR Springfield 4-2 16 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1 Covington (1) 6-0 149 2 Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3 Red Bank 5-0 114 4 East Nashville 6-0 98 5 Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6 Loudon 6-0 75 7 Upperman 5-1 57 8 South Gibson 5-1 33 9 Westview 4-2 9 10

(tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1 Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2 Watertown 5-1 117 3 Trousdale County 4-1 108 4 Forrest 6-0 100 6 South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8 Lewis County 4-1 64 T8 Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5 Fairley 4-2 26 7 Houston County 5-0 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1 Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2 Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3 Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4 Fayetteville 6-0 81 7 Greenback 4-2 76 6 Cornersville 4-2 52 8 Coalfield 5-1 49 9 Greenfield 5-1 40 5 Monterey 6-0 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1 Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2 Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3 Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4 Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

ECS (15) 5-1 168 1 Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2 Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4 BGA 4-2 69 3 Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1 Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2 Baylor 5-0 114 3 MUS 5-1 107 4 Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.