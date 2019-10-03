Home / Obituaries / Herbert Bray, age 70, of Clinton

Herbert Bray, age 70, of Clinton

Jim Harris 19 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 37 Views

Herbert Bray, age 70, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Devonia, Tennessee on December 8, 1948 to the late Willis and Elsie Phillips Bray. He enjoyed going to church with his church family and friends. Herbert loved and cherished his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football. In earlier years, he loved hunting. In addition to his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by, brothers, Paul and Harold Dean Bray; sisters, Pauline McMahan Wicks, Shirley Faye Bray, Peggy Sue Wolanin and Fredia Foust and son Terry Bray,

Survived by:

Wife………….Jewell Burress Bray of Clinton
Children……..Luke Bray of Columbus, Ohio
                       Carlos Bray of Las Vegas, NV
                       Tina Pristas of Lafollette, TN
                       Stacy Baird and husband Brian of Louisville, TN
                       Ronnie Amos and wife Sarah of Maryville, TN
Sister…………Annette Lane and husband Ray of Clinton
Brother-in-law…..Lee Wicks
Sister-in-law………Lynn Bray
7 Grandchildren
A host of nieces and nephews and many other family member and friends.
A very special thanks to Ray Lane, Juanita Poore and Alicia Hammersmith. Also thanks to all the many friends and family member for prayers, cards, food and visits are all greatly appreciated.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Jim Burris and Rev. Marvin Seiber officiating . Herbert’s interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.