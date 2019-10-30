Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames’ held over at Main Street Baptist

Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top will present “Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames,” a live performance, one more time tonight (Wednesday, October 30th), at 7 pm.

The program has been presented at the church for the last three nights, and they have added one more showing due to the response.

Admission is free, and doors open at 5:30 pm. It is recommended you get there early, as seating is limited. The show is not recommended for children under the age of nine years old, but child care will be offered.

Main Street Baptist Church is located at 215 Fourth Street, in Rocky Top, and for more information, you can call 865-426-2184 or visit www.msbcrt.org.

