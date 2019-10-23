Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Haunts and History’ at Museum of Appalachia

‘Haunts and History’ at Museum of Appalachia

Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 from 4-9 pm, the Museum of Appalachia will host the second annual Haunts and History a night of historic storytelling and trick-or-treat trail.

Guests will have the chance to tour the Museum grounds after dark, while listening to true and inspired stories about our Appalachian ancestors and collecting vintage candies and treats.

Guests may also enjoy hay rides, live music, blacksmithing demonstrations, pumpkin carving demonstrations, animal education programs, and festive snacks. For an additional charge, attendees may take a ride to the pumpkin patch and select a pumpkin to take home.

The event will take place on the picturesque grounds of the Museum of Appalachia, which includes historic log structures and barns, multiple exhibit buildings, and tens of thousands of artifacts.

Tickets for Haunts and History are on sale now at www.museumofappalachia.org; the event is free to Museum members.

For additional information and admission details, please visit the website or call 865-494-7680.

