October 8, 2019

Harold E. Cox, age 74, of Lafollette, originally of Anderson County, TN passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 15, 1945 in Andersonville, TN to the late George and Della Atkins Cox. Harold attended Midway Baptist Church of Lafollette and was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy. He was a self-employed residential house painter for over 40 years, loved building log cabins and truly loved farming. In addition to his parents, Harold is receded in death by, brothers, Rufus, Bernard and James; sisters, Katherine Stalhhood and Betty Jean.

Survived by:

Wife………………Anne Cox
Son………………Mark E. Cox and wife Vicky
Sisters…………..Helen, Gertie,Nellie and Twin sister Georgia
Several stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10,2019 from 6-8 PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Johnny Dabney officiating. Family and friends will meet at Midway Baptist Church at 2:30 PM and go in funeral procession to the Baker’s Forge Cemetery for a 3:00 PM interment on Friday, October 11, 2019.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

