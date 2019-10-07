Guest speaker at North Clinton Baptist

North Clinton Baptist Church invites everyone to join them as they welcome in Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Hazel of Dominion Ministries.
Dr. Hazel will be speaking on Sunday, October 13th at 6 pm and on Wednesday, October 16th at 7 pm.
