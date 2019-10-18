Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP hosting National Bat Week event

GSMNP hosting National Bat Week event

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host a Junior Ranger in honor of National Bat Week on Saturday, October 19, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center at the Oconaluftee Administration Building. Junior Ranger programs are designed for youth between the ages of 5 and 12, but all are welcome! This program is free and open to the public.
The park is home to 13 species of bats including the recently discovered gray bat, the federally endangered Indiana bat, and the federally threatened northern long-eared bat which was added to the list in February 2017 due to declines caused by White Nose Syndrome. Bats play a significant role in maintaining ecological balance as the primary predators of night-flying insects. Biologists estimate that an individual bat can eat between 3,000 to 6,000 insects each night including moths, beetles, and mosquitoes.
Youth between 8 and 12 years of age may sign up for an additional activity, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, were they will have the opportunity to build their own bat box to take home. Supplies will be provided. The program is limited to 20 participants and spaces will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Directions for building a box at home will be provided.
National Bat Week runs from October 24 and October 31. For more information about bats please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/dff10-wns.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORT: Man charged in Anderson incident now facing federal charges

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Anderson County man already facing state …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.