GOTS: Gilliland picks up first career win

(MRN) Todd Gilliland scored his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in Saturday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Gilliland held off Ross Chastain in a green-white-checkered finish and drove his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota to Victory Lane. Gilliland scored the win in his 46th career start.

“A long time coming,” said a jubilant Gilliland in Victory Lane.

“We got the restart we wanted there at the end but it wasn’t easy for sure because that’s Martinsville. Just want to thank everyone for working so hard for me to finally get this win. It really means a lot.”

Gilliland led once for 11 laps.

Chastain, Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill rounded out the top five.

Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek, Codie Rohrbaugh and Sheldon Creed completed the first 10 finishers.

The race was not kind to a number of Playoff drivers who all suffered problems and challenges.

Matt Crafton (23rd), Tyler Ankrum (25th), Austin Hill (26th) and Brett Moffitt (29th) all experienced damage in accidents or mechanical problems on Saturday.

Moffitt, Friesen, Chastain and Hill are above the cutline with Crafton nine behind and Ankrum trailing by 15 points.

Moffitt and Sam Mayer won the first two stages of the race.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series now heads to ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Saturday, November 9.

For more, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 11 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 201 40 Running 11 2 12 45 Ross Chastain (P) Chevrolet 201 43 Running 68 3 6 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 201 43 Running 1 4 9 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 201 44 Running 7 5 22 56 Timmy Hill(i) Chevrolet 201 0 Running 0 6 7 52 Stewart Friesen (P) Chevrolet 201 35 Running 0 7 10 8 John Hunter Nemechek(i) Chevrolet 201 0 Running 0 8 19 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 201 31 Running 0 9 24 44 Jeb Burton(i) Chevrolet 201 0 Running 0 10 18 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 201 27 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 21: Martinsville

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Brett Moffitt (P) 21 0 3107 0 0 4 5 34 2 Stewart Friesen (P) 21 0 3097 -10 10 1 3 14 3 Ross Chastain (P) 21 3 3082 -25 15 3 7 16 4 Austin Hill (P) 21 -1 3071 -36 11 3 0 17 5 Matt Crafton (P) 21 -1 3062 -45 9 0 3 11 6 Tyler Ankrum # (P) 18 -1 3056 -51 6 1 0 5