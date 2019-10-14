GOTS: Boyd wins first race after Sauter penalized

(MRN) Spencer Boyd was awarded his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway after Johnny Sauter was penalized.

Sauter crossed the finish line first, with Boyd in second, and celebrated with a burnout near the start-finish line, but after NASCAR reviewed the finish it was deemed that Sauter went below the double yellow line to block Riley Herbst.

The win came in Boyd’s 23rd career start. His previous best finish was fourth this season at Daytona. It was also the first win for Young Motorsports.

Sauter, who led 28 laps, was dropped to 14th in the final running order, the last driver on the lead lap.

Todd Gilliland finished second to tie his best career finish and his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Herbst scored his best career finish in third.

Playoff drivers Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen came back from a penalty for locking bumpers on lap 52 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Friesen also was hit was a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 70. Both drivers got back on the lead lap with the free pass on Lap 83 and Lap 89, respectively, when the caution flag was displayed.

Austin Hill (playoff), Tyler Ankrum (playoff), Matt Crafton (playoff), Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

Ross Chastain fell to sixth in the playoff standings after he exited the race on Lap 87 following an accident. Chastain was leading the race, but he came down on the No. 2 truck of Creed, which caused a 10-truck accident in Turn 4.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 25 20 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 98 40 Running 1 2 6 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 98 39 Running 7 3 7 51 Riley Herbst Toyota 98 39 Running 0 4 8 24 Brett Moffitt (P) Chevrolet 98 51 Running 7 5 10 52 Stewart Friesen (P) Chevrolet 98 48 Running 8 6 13 16 Austin Hill (P) Toyota 98 35 Running 2 7 2 17 Tyler Ankrum # (P) Toyota 98 35 Running 6 8 1 88 Matt Crafton (P) Ford 98 30 Running 1 9 5 2 Sheldon Creed # Chevrolet 98 45 Running 20 10 14 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 98 27 Running 3

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 20: Talladega

Rank Driver Races G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Brett Moffitt (P) 20 0 3085 0 0 4 4 34 2 Stewart Friesen (P) 20 2 3062 -23 23 1 3 15 3 Austin Hill (P) 20 -1 3052 -33 10 3 0 17 4 Matt Crafton (P) 20 1 3041 -44 11 0 3 11 5 Tyler Ankrum # (P) 17 1 3040 -45 1 1 0 5 6 Ross Chastain (P) 20 -3 3039 -46 1 3 7 16 7 Johnny Sauter 19 0 2129 -956 910 1 3 9 8 Grant Enfinger 20 0 2120 -965 9 0 4 19