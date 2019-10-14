GOTS: Boyd wins first race after Sauter penalized

(MRN) Spencer Boyd was awarded his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway after Johnny Sauter was penalized.
Sauter crossed the finish line first, with Boyd in second, and celebrated with a burnout near the start-finish line, but after NASCAR reviewed the finish it was deemed that Sauter went below the double yellow line to block Riley Herbst.
The win came in Boyd’s 23rd career start. His previous best finish was fourth this season at Daytona. It was also the first win for Young Motorsports.
Sauter, who led 28 laps, was dropped to 14th in the final running order, the last driver on the lead lap.
Todd Gilliland finished second to tie his best career finish and his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Herbst scored his best career finish in third.
Playoff drivers Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen came back from a penalty for locking bumpers on lap 52 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Friesen also was hit was a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 70. Both drivers got back on the lead lap with the free pass on Lap 83 and Lap 89, respectively, when the caution flag was displayed.
Austin Hill (playoff), Tyler Ankrum (playoff), Matt Crafton (playoff), Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.
Ross Chastain fell to sixth in the playoff standings after he exited the race on Lap 87 following an accident. Chastain was leading the race, but he came down on the No. 2 truck of Creed, which caused a 10-truck accident in Turn 4.
|Fin
|Str
|Trk
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|25
|20
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|98
|40
|Running
|1
|2
|6
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Toyota
|98
|39
|Running
|7
|3
|7
|51
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|98
|39
|Running
|0
|4
|8
|24
|Brett Moffitt (P)
|Chevrolet
|98
|51
|Running
|7
|5
|10
|52
|Stewart Friesen (P)
|Chevrolet
|98
|48
|Running
|8
|6
|13
|16
|Austin Hill (P)
|Toyota
|98
|35
|Running
|2
|7
|2
|17
|Tyler Ankrum # (P)
|Toyota
|98
|35
|Running
|6
|8
|1
|88
|Matt Crafton (P)
|Ford
|98
|30
|Running
|1
|9
|5
|2
|Sheldon Creed #
|Chevrolet
|98
|45
|Running
|20
|10
|14
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|98
|27
|Running
|3
2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings
After Race 20: Talladega
|Rank
|Driver
|Races
|G/L
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Brett Moffitt (P)
|20
|0
|3085
|0
|0
|4
|4
|34
|2
|Stewart Friesen (P)
|20
|2
|3062
|-23
|23
|1
|3
|15
|3
|Austin Hill (P)
|20
|-1
|3052
|-33
|10
|3
|0
|17
|4
|Matt Crafton (P)
|20
|1
|3041
|-44
|11
|0
|3
|11
|5
|Tyler Ankrum # (P)
|17
|1
|3040
|-45
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Ross Chastain (P)
|20
|-3
|3039
|-46
|1
|3
|7
|16
|7
|Johnny Sauter
|19
|0
|2129
|-956
|910
|1
|3
|9
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|20
|0
|2120
|-965
|9
|0
|4
|19