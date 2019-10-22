Home / Community Bulletin Board / Gospel Singers Reunion Saturday

Gospel Singers Reunion Saturday

The annual Gospel Singers Reunion hosted by Dudley Evans, is coming up on Saturday, October 26th at The Rockwood Event Center. This year’s food drive event will feature performances by Dudley Evans and Victorious, The Lighthouse Trio, Phil Chesney, Billy Wright and friends, Believers Voice, Sandy Sheldon, The Disciples, Josh Collins, and others.

As part of the music, food and fellowship, those who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the area food pantry in Rockwood. Please consider giving non perishable foods for this annual event at The Rockwood Event Center/Museum, located at the corner of Chamberlin Avenue and West Rockwood Street. Refreshments will be available and prizes given away. The singing starts at 6, and doors open at 5 pm.

For more information contact Dudley Evans at 865-315-0505.

