‘Ghost Hunting 101’ Saturday at OR Library

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a program by the East Valley Paranormal Society on Saturday, October 26, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m.

The program, called “Ghost Hunting 101,” will provide an overview of paranormal investigations and the types of equipment used during a case. East Valley Paranormal Society presenters will also share photos, videos and electronic voice phenomena (EVP) they have captured.

East Valley Paranormal Society team members will be on hand to answer any questions. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

Questions can be directed to the library’s front desk by calling (865) 425-3455.