‘Ghost Hunting 101’ Saturday at OR Library

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a program by the East Valley Paranormal Society on Saturday, October 26, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. 

The program, called “Ghost Hunting 101,” will provide an overview of paranormal investigations and the types of equipment used during a case. East Valley Paranormal Society presenters will also share photos, videos and electronic voice phenomena (EVP) they have captured. 

East Valley Paranormal Society team members will be on hand to answer any questions. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library. 

Questions can be directed to the library’s front desk by calling (865) 425-3455.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

