Georgia Lee Moody age 93 from Clinton, TN passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN She was born on October 1, 1926 to the late George and Hattie Fowler Tipton in Jellico, TN.

In addition to her parents Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, William Moody; Geneva Davis, Arietta Davis and Gwen Aird.

Georgia is survived by her daughter, Kathy Brooks and husband Doug of Oliver Springs, TN; son, William Cordell and wife Pamela Reeves Moody; special friends, Lindsey Denton, Deloris Worley Shirley Green and Doris Hudson; many other relatives and friends.

Georgia’s family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 1-2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with her grave side services following at 3:00 p.m. at the Oak ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

