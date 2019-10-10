Gaynell Ilar, age 85, of Kingston passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional in Knoxville. She was born February 26, 1934 in Dunham, Virginia. She was a member of Kingston Church of Christ where she was a faithful greeter who loved handing out bulletins and making sure everyone received a hug. She enjoyed brightening everyone’s day.



Gaynell worked 34 years in Civil Service for the United States Air Force. She later became a Volunteer at Roane Medical Center with over 10,000 volunteer hours. She had recently moved to Jamestown Assisted Living where she continued helping others on a daily basis.



Preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Ilar; parents, Ivan & Agnes Trivett: brother-in-law, Gary Trivett; sisters, Marlene Tilley & Nadine Campbell.



SURVIVORS



Sons Mark Bailey & wife, Terry of Tucson, Arizona

David Bailey & wife, Barbara of Springfield, Louisiana



4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren



Brother Johnnie Trivette & wife, Lois of Kingston



Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends



The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

