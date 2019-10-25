Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fulmer to headline Blankenship fundraiser

Fulmer to headline Blankenship fundraiser

Jim Harris

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer will be the special guest at a fundraiser for the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation on Tuesday.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, on Blankenship Field.

Big Ed’s Pizza and cold beverages will be served. The cost is $125 per person, or you can sponsor a table of eight people for $1,000.

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and other featured guests will attend.

You can reserve a spot by contacting Chad Mitchell at chad@rrproperties.com or (865) 482-3602.

