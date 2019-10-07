Home / Local Sports / Football scores, schedule

Football scores, schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 7

West 42 Clinton 0…

Anderson County 42 East Ridge 14…

Oak Ridge 60 Karns 13…

Oliver Springs 50 Harriman 13…

Powell 49 Campbell County 6…

Hancock County 46 Jellico 14…

Sullivan South 37 Union County 0…

Central 45 Halls 3…

Cumberland Gap 46 Wartburg 38…

Maryville 49 Fulton 19…

Coalfield 34 Midway 12…

Oneida 32 Rockwood 27…

Gibbs 55 Sevier County 48…

Sunbright 35 Oakdale 20.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, WEEK 8

(Byes: Anderson County, Oak Ridge, Campbell County)

(Thursday) Austin-East at Gatlinburg-Pittman…

(Friday) Fulton at Clinton (WYSH, BBB-TV)…

Wartburg at Jellico…

Elizabethton at Union County…

Greenback at Coalfield…

Scott at Kingston…

Harriman at Midway…

Oliver Springs at Sunbright…

Rockwood at Cumberland County.

