Follow-up: Breakdown of library grants in Campbell County

Jim Harris 2 days ago

Following up on a story we shared last month, State Representative Dennis Powers has announced that public libraries in Campbell County are receiving over $3,200 in Technology Grants from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.  

Caryville will receive a grant for $1,114 for the purpose of purchasing desktops and electronic equipment.

Jacksboro will receive $780 to purchase desktops and monitors.

Jellico will receive $783 to also purchase desktops and monitors.

LaFollette will receive $604 to purchase desktops, software, and networking equipment. 

Technology grants are available for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals. The State Library and Archives is awarding more than $350,000 in technology grants across the state. 

