Flu shots available at Veterans’ Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Tim Shelton. The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 12th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

In addition, Walgreens will be on-site at the breakfast providing veterans with free flu shots. Eligible veterans should bring their Veterans cards or Medicare cards if they wish to receive a free flu shot.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

November 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brandon Pelizzari, December 14th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Golden Corral, the January 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Benchmark Physical Therapy and the February 8, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.