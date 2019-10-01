Federal grant money awarded for traffic safety efforts

On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $23 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2019-2020 Federal Fiscal Year.

Over 335 federal grants exceeding $20 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.

“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho in a press release announcing the grants. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”

Locally, $362,100 in grant funding is headed to Anderson County. The Sheriff’s Department received a $22,000 grant to bolster police traffic services, while the Oak Ridge Police Department received two gramts totaling $42,000 for police traffic services as well. The Clinton Police department received $10,000 for police traffic services, and the Norris and Rocky Top PDs were each awarded $5000 for high-visibility enforcement efforts. Additionally, ASAP of Anderson was awarded $37,600 for alcohol and impaired driving education programs and the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office was again awarded a grant to pay for a special DUI prosecutor, and this year’s grant is worth $240,500.

Campbell County received a total of $47,020 in grants, broken down like this: the Sheriff’s Office received $27,120 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement efforts, the Caryville and Jacksboro Police Departments each received $5000 for high-visibility enforcement and the Campbell County Rural Fire Service received $9900 for emergency medical services.

In Morgan County, $5000 grants were awarded to the Sheriff’s Department and the Wartburg PD for high-visibility enforcement.

In Roane County, two grants were awarded to pay ofr police traffic services, and they went to the Sheriff’s Office to the tune of $30,000 and the Oliver Springs Police Department, which received $15,000. The Harriman and Rockwood Police Departments each received $5000 grants to pay for high-visibility enforcement efforts.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $15,000 grant for alcohol and impaired rrving enforcement and the Plainview Police department received $5000 for high-visibility enforcement.

Click here to view the list of grant awards and recipients.