Fall Harvest Festival and Silent Auction Saturday

Hinds Creek Baptist Church at 191 Mountain Road in Clinton will hold a Fall Harvest Festival and Silent Auction on Saturday, October 26th, at 6 pm.

The entire community is invited to come out and help raise money for the church’s youth outreach program.

They will have hotdogs, chili, petros, desserts, games, and kids will get pumpkins to either carve there or take home to carve.

They will have over 40 items during the silent auction, including oil changes, nail salon visits, restaurants gift cards, Walmart gift cards, a double smoker grill, Tommy Motor Sports gear, a 75-quart cooler, a Home Depot certificate, and movie tickets.

Donations will also be accepted if you don’t want to take part in the silent auction.