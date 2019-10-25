Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fall Harvest Festival and Silent Auction Saturday

Fall Harvest Festival and Silent Auction Saturday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

Hinds Creek Baptist Church at 191 Mountain Road in Clinton will hold a Fall Harvest Festival and Silent Auction on Saturday, October 26th, at 6 pm.

The entire community is invited to come out and help raise money for the church’s youth outreach program.

They will have hotdogs, chili, petros, desserts, games, and kids will get pumpkins to either carve there or take home to carve.

They will have over 40 items during the silent auction, including oil changes, nail salon visits, restaurants gift cards, Walmart gift cards, a double smoker grill, Tommy Motor Sports gear, a 75-quart cooler, a Home Depot certificate, and movie tickets.

Donations will also be accepted if you don’t want to take part in the silent auction.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Supernatural’ this month’s Fandom Friday at Clinton Library

The Clinton Public Library’s Fandom Friday event for this month will be held on Friday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.