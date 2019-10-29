Home / Featured / Explorers Program coming to ACSD

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker on Monday announced the kick-off to the nationally recognized Explorers Program for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Explorers Program is described as “a hands-on program open to young men and women ages 14 through 20 years old, interested in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system.” The program aims to build familiarity and trust by engaging youth and giving them regular opportunities for positive interaction with law enforcement, their neighbors, and community leaders in settings where everyone can get to know each other and share mutual interests, according to an ACSD press release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to reach out to the youth in Anderson County and work together for the good of our communities” stated Sheriff Barker.

The program introduces young people to potential careers in law enforcement while learning important leadership skills, respect for police officers, developing new personal skills, and networking with professionals who work in and around the profession. The program will emphasize five main areas: career opportunities, leadership experience, life skills, citizenship, and character education. “Our office looks forward to working on shaping the lives and future of today’s youth by offering this opportunity” Barker shared.

Anderson County Deputy and School Resource Officer, Rusty Carr, will be the Sheriff’s Office main point of contact and leader for the Explorer Program. He will be hosting an Open House on November 7th at 6:00 pm in the Anderson County High School Auditorium. Parents and children are encouraged to attend to learn more about the program and meet the advisers.

For more information on the program you may reach Deputy Carr by email at jcarr@acs.ac.

