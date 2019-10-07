Expanded hours at AC Animal Shelter, Recycling Facility

Friday, the Anderson County government announced that it was expanding the hours at two of its facilities on Blockhouse Valley Road.

The Anderson County Animal Shelter at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road in South Clinton, is now open to the public six days a week, according to a release from the County Mayor’s office.

The new hours will be from 9 am to 4 pm weekdays, and from 8 am to 12 noon on Saturdays. Since the small shelter first opened in 2016, due to staffing restrictions, the facility was only open to the public for limited hours on Wednesdays.

The shelter has 12 runs for dogs and a separate house for cats. For more information, call the Anderson County Animal Shelter at (865) 441-2068, or visit online at http://andersonanimals.org.

The Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center has also expanded its hours.

The recycling center, which was once open to the public only on Wednesdays and a few Saturdays each month, will now be open weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm. .

The facility accepts mixed paper, electronics, oil-based paint, spray paint, tires, scrap metal, appliances, fluorescent light bulbs, lead acid and rechargeable batteries, used motor oil and filters and antifreeze. No hazardous waste (solvents, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.) are accepted.

For more information, you may visit online at http://www.anderson-county.com/mayor/planninganddevelopment/solidwaste/ , or contact Geoff Trabalka, Anderson County Solid Waste Management supervisor, at (865) 463-6845.

“We are appreciative of County Commission’s support of additional staff for our Solid Waste Department so that we can open our recycling center six days a week. As the shelter and recycling center are co-located on the same property, we are now able to also open the shelter six days a week. We are very excited about more opportunities to serve the public,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said in press release announcing the changes on Friday.