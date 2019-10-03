Home / Local News / ‘Engineering Better Readers’ kicks off in Briceville

‘Engineering Better Readers’ kicks off in Briceville

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

Wednesday, the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation kicked off their Engineering Better Readers reading initiative at Briceville Elementary School. The EBR encourages students to read books to gain points toward purchasing prizes provided by the CCWF. In order to earn the points, students must take a comprehensive test to show that they actually read the book. Some of the prizes include an: XBOX, PlayStation 4, tablets, Nintendo DS, iPods, Legos and more.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

