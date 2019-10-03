Wednesday, the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation kicked off their Engineering Better Readers reading initiative at Briceville Elementary School. The EBR encourages students to read books to gain points toward purchasing prizes provided by the CCWF. In order to earn the points, students must take a comprehensive test to show that they actually read the book. Some of the prizes include an: XBOX, PlayStation 4, tablets, Nintendo DS, iPods, Legos and more.
Home / Local News / ‘Engineering Better Readers’ kicks off in Briceville
