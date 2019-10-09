Earth Science Week in Tennessee October 13-19

(Press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October 13-19 Earth Science Week in Tennessee to promote awareness of the importance of geoscience.

As part of Earth Science Week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in partnership with the American Geosciences Institute, will distribute a limited number of Earth Science Week toolkits to science teachers across the state.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to share these resources with educators,” David Salyers, commissioner of TDEC, said. “Earth Science Week is an excellent way to make students aware of all the exciting aspects of this important field.”

The 2019 Earth Science Week theme is ʺGeoscience Is for Everyone,ʺ which emphasizes both the inclusive potential and the importance of the geosciences in the lives of all people. Earth Science Week offers learning opportunities for anyone, any age, anywhere to explore studies and careers in geosciences in the countryside, in the city, or somewhere else.

Special items in the toolkit include NASA materials on Earth observation and space; National Park Service materials on geodiversity and geoheritage; Switch Energy Project information on energy science; and various learning activities.

Governors across the United States will join Governor Lee in issuing proclamations that support Earth Science Week. Individuals and groups will celebrate Earth Science Week by participating in events in all 50 states and several other countries.

Educators interested in receiving an Earth Science Week toolkit may contact Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The toolkits are free while supplies last. For more information about Earth Science Week, please visit www.earthsciweek.org.