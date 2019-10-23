‘Dream It. Do It’ competition kicks off 5th year

Last week, Roane State Community College hosted the launch of the fifth annual “Dream It. Do It.” competition at the school’s mechatronics facility at the Armory in Clinton.

The student competition highlights manufacturing careers, and is sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC, which operates Y-12 in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is held each October as part of the National Manufacturing Day celebration.

In “Dream It. Do It.,” students from four Anderson County middle schools—Clinton, Lake City, Norris and Norwood—as well as Oak Ridge’s Robertsville and Jefferson middle schools team up with local industries to learn how a variety of items are made by the companies. Once again this year, the participating industry partners are Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Clayton Homes, Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Protomet, Techmer PM, and SL Tennessee.

CNS provides each student team with a digital camera, and the students produce two-and-a-half minute long videos that give “an overview of the respective companies and their manufacturing processes,” according to a Roane State press release.

When complete, the videos are then uploaded onto the Chamber website, and the public will have a chance to vote for their favorites for a week in April.

The winners will be announced May 5th, and CNS is providing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) scholarships of $1,000, $750, and $500 to the teams’ respective teachers, according to the release.

A web design competition for sixth graders and an arts competition for seventh graders in the six middle schools is also part of the event.